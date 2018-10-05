BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Sweet Spot: Offset fakes Fainting to Surprise Cardi B with a Lamborghini

05.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Migos and all the stars turn up for BET #HipHopAwards 2017

Offset & Cardi B

Offset recently surprised rapper wife, Cardi B with a brand new Lamborghini and how he unveiled the new whip has got us crushing over again.

While showing off her new present from her man, Cardi revealed on Instagram that she had to call off her trip to LA and return to Atlanta after receiving a call that Offset had fainted. It turned out that her prayers and tears were all for nothing as she returned home to meet a new car with a king-size ribbon.

She shared; “I’m happy and mad at the same time😩 i been crying and praying for like 2 hours .I love you babe ❤️❤️Thanks for the gift .Please don’t scare me again you know i suffer from anxiety 😩😩😂LAMBTRUCK”.

Watch

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija