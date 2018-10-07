Chris Attoh is Married!

Actor Chris Attoh has confirmed that he is married.

On Saturday, photos of him and his American sweetheart Betty Jennifer‘s wedding in Ghana circulated social media.

The actor later shared photos from the wedding, writing:

I want to thank God for his love and for hearing my prayers, indeed when the sun appears, all things are suddenly seen with clarity!!! Thank you Jesus, thank you lord!!! ❤️❤️❤️

See more photos below: