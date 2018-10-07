Chris Attoh is Married!

Actor Chris Attoh has confirmed that he is married.
On Saturday, photos of him and his American sweetheart Betty Jennifer‘s wedding in Ghana circulated social media.
The actor later shared photos from the wedding, writing:
I want to thank God for his love and for hearing my prayers, indeed when the sun appears, all things are suddenly seen with clarity!!! Thank you Jesus, thank you lord!!! ❤️❤️❤️
She kinda looks older
Awww we should now go and throw older people into the lagoon abi? Or they don’t deserve love/marriage too? Mschewwwwwe but y’all thought Nick Jonas and Priyanka were oh so adorbs. Mschewwwwwe
This one no be kinda of, na obvious tins. It screams by force green card. Chris na correct F**kboy, only good to look at even dat one too his behavior makes the cuteness disappear. Damilola is somewhere dancing shaku shaku for escaping this.
He really is. He was still smashing girls while engaged and married (I know a girl personally).
Hmmm…. Happy Married Life oh. She looks way older sha.
Seems he favors light skin women and woman seems to be in her 40’s. I heard the rumour of the American girl friend while in his previous relationship. Social media is a spirit i guess, it knows how to dig into people’s lives
Brother I wouldn’t confuse this with a prayer answered by God . You made this decision ON YOUR OWN. You’re still ONE with your wife (she is still alive). Anything else is adultery.
Meanwhile Dami is busy trying to write a book about why her Marriage crashed. Lol
That’s a lie.She denied it. Not true.
Dami is not writing a book o. You people. She debunked the rumor on her IG page.hian
No, she is not writing a book. Get your facts right!
Have a blissful marriage
Only God knows what actually happened between Chris and Dami, they were so beautiful to behold, but anyways they’ve both moved on now. I notice BN supports and cheers women more than men even when it’s not necessary. Imagine if this was Dami getting married, i am sure their caption will be more than “Actress Damilola is married!” they would not only repost her caption but add their own love is this and that with all those hashtags.
I taya. BN post my previous comment. Why post something to deliberately stir up conversation and be selective in posting comments?
All that glitters ain’t gold ey!
This Chris guy is quiet deceptive. He marries an american lady to speed his green card process. Soon he will post on social media that he is now an American citizen. Also, he is a Ghanaian man, they are very hardworking and as such women feel they are capable of withstanding all that comes with marriage. Most of them want a wife but they want to explore their sexuality so they call themselves single and married. Ask Pokello who married Elikem what she noticed about him because right now they are in a messy divorce. Google them and learn much about pros and cons of marrying a Ghanian. I am not aganist Ghanians, all I am stating here is that we can’t sheepishly enter into a relationship without understanding the culture and philosophy of the one we want to spend our entire life with.🤔🤔🤔🙃🙁😦
What a stupid comment. Ghana, just like Nigeria has many different cultures. Everyone is not the same.
What kind of nonsense did u write Ama about Ghanaian men!!!! U are very foolish. No marriage is perfect. Were u in their various homes . Marriage is for better or worse but sometimes it’s difficult when both parties involved is not happy. So what do u do? Kill ur self to say to society am happily married. Hell nooooo
You are extremely utterly stupid for this comment. Do yo know all Ghanaian men. If we generalize and say all nigerian men are 419 what will you say. Kwasia. Stop generalizing you idiot.
@AMA, frankly we Nigerians should be the last ones trying call out anyone about marrying for Green Card or citizenship, or of sowing their oats while married. SMH!
What in the hell? Please, please, these lies are just too.much. Tell ME where im ghana this NEW CULTURE THING, RESIDES.
When I first read this, the first thing that came to mind was GREEN CARD!! Best believe it! Chris Attoh comes across as a player. Plus Ghanaian men are nothing to write home about. Been married to one for 10 years. If I knew then what I know now, would have gone a different route. Currently planning my exit strategy. I’m naija btw.
And i guess the nigerian men who.have BEEN murdering their wives here, even killing them in front of their children are angels. DONT BLAME A COUNTRY FOR ANY INDIVIDUALS SOLE DECISIONS.
Give your life to Jesus Christ. Escape hell fire. Choose Holiness. Choose Heaven. God loves you.
Chris-attoh, this marriage is not base on true love like you and beautiful Dami. your answering prayer is on America Green Card ,if not you wont quickly fall into old american woman hands, and get married just like that in few months,after Dami your ex wife. forget about age ,race, tribe, that not big deal, but this old woman is all about green card, maybe she is even have money too, cos that chriss look like showboy, toyboy,jumping from 1 bed to another. i just pray Dami, just take your time before you fall in love and marry again, afterall they call you mama somebody already.
Ama Tease and Tootsie, it is unfortunate that, because of one man Chris-Attoh, all Ghanaian men are no good to be married. It is true that none of us has any inside story as to why Chris and Dami marriage collapsed hence, it is wrong to come to conclusion that Ghanaian men have the same conduct. Marriage, as we see it, is not easy as perhaps many of you might think off!
Have any of you always been in a good relationship with your own brothers or sisters every other day without any blemish at all? Just think about that! Now, two people from different family, sometimes different culture and perhaps nationality, coming to live together, my friends, it takes maturity, Godly fear, kindness and “TRUE LOVE”.
Unfortunately, in this present times, most men and women have their own agenda in their relationships, therefore, it is becoming more and more difficult to really know the true motive of individual. Having said that, there are many wonderful marriages going on as I am writing right now between Nigerian men and Ghanaian women. Also there are many beautiful marriages between Ghanaian men and Nigerian women of which I’m absolutely happy about.
Please my friends, what ever that brought to an end to Chris and the beautiful Dami, marriage, we should pray that ours can stand in the time of difficulties. Biko!