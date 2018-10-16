Former Finance Minister Nenadi Usman Petitions IGP, threatens to Sue over Daughter’s Killing

The family of Anita Akapson, who was allegedly shot by police officers in Abuja, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the tragic event, THISDAY is reporting.

In the letter to the IGP Ibrahim Idris, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, the attorney of Anita’s mother Senator Nenadi Usman, the former minster of finance.

The letter, which has President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser and the Chairman, Police Service Commission in copy, read:

Our clients have availed us of the circumstance of the gruesome murder of their daughter, Anita Akapson, (31 years old) who was gruesomely shot at close range by a trigger-happy police officer for reasons unknown to our clients. It is our brief that our clients received a distress call at about 11pm on the 13th of October, 2018 by an anonymous caller who informed them that their daughter was in Gwarinpa District Hospital. But, on the arrival of our clients at the hospital, Miss Anita had died from the gunshot injuries. Several eye witnesses (names withheld) detailed to our clients how the deceased was trailed, targeted, intercepted, her vehicle brushed, blocked and shot at close range by a police officer while she was sitting in her vehicle (a Honda Accord Salon) at Katampe District, Abuja. The circumstances of the trailing, tracking and gruesome murder of the deceased who had a strong affinity with Senator Nenadi Usman, a member of the leading opposition political party in Nigeria, and who is presently facing continuous prosecutions from the states, unleashed with inattentive executive sanctions, calls for thorough and comprehensive investigation.

The police had on Monday said that the officers involved have been detained and investigation is ongoing.

Ajulo said that given the level of intimidation of opposition by the instrumentalities of the state, his clients “are worried as to the intent or possible calculated assassination of the deceased to further cause pain and anguish on the family”.

He also said that his clients have reason to believe the police is shielding the officer involved.

“We, therefore, based on the foregoing, urge you to use your good offices to cause a comprehensive investigation of the killing and surrounding circumstances without further delay to unravel the intent and the culprits behind this mindless act. Sir, you will agree with us that the right to life is fundamental and non- negotiable. Nobody regardless of how highly placed should be allowed to take another person’s life and yet live freely in our society. TAKE NOTICE that we would be left with no other option than to use the instrumentality of the law to seek justice in the death of Miss Anita Akapson if investigations are not timeously and thoroughly conducted,” the letter continued.