Former Minister of Solid Minerals Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been sworn-in as governor of Ekiti State.

The former governor of the state was sworn-in on Tuesday.

Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who was at the event, shared the photo below on Instagram and wrote:

Congratulations to His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti. This is the beginning of great things in Ekiti and I wish him a successful tenure in office.