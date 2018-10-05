Former Rwandan Presidential Aspirant Diane Rwigara Granted Bail One Year after Imprisonment

Former Rwandan Presidential aspirant Diane Rwigara has been freed. The businesswoman and her mother were granted bail during a High Court hearing in Kigali on Friday, 5th of October 2018.

According to Rwanda Today, the three-judge panel gave the verdict after concluding that the prosecution did not have credible reasons why the Rwigaras should remain in custody during their trial.

Reacting to the court verdict, Rwigara’s brother Arioste Rwigara told CNN, “We are overjoyed by this great news! We had faith this day would come soon. We thank God for it, and we are forever grateful to family, friends and all the other people who remained close to us during this hard time and showed us support.”

Diana and her mother, Adeline were arrested in September 2017 on allegations of insurrection. The news of their bail was met with massive celebration as supporters in the court house could not be controlled after the announcement.

Watch:

There was pandemonium as Prison warders tried to separate excited friends & relatives from freed Diane @ShimaRwigara & her mother Adeline Rwigara after the High Court ruling granting the duo bail. pic.twitter.com/2ZJFwZV3KC — Rwanda Today (@RwandaToday) October 5, 2018