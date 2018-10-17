Nigeria Home to Second Largest Population of Malnourished Children – Report

Bad news keeps coming about the state of the nation. First, we heard Nigeria was the poverty capital of the world. Then news came that it was probably going to remain so for at least one generation. Now another report has said Nigeria is currently home to the second largest population of malnourished children.

According to Guardian, the report, by TechnoServe, was given at an event tagged “Our Actions Are Our Future: A #Zero Hunger World by 2030 is Possible.”

One out of every 5 Nigerian children is considered stunted, the report said, with their body and brains deprived of key nutrients.

The report said:

Nigeria faces the biggest burden of under-nutrition in Africa and is home to the world’s second largest population of malnourished children.

A tweet by Al-Jazeera’s @ajplus gave the number of malnourished children in the country as 8.9 million, second only to war-torn Yemen.

The number of people facing "crisis" levels of food insecurity (124 million) is rising. The main cause is new or ongoing conflict, says the UN, in places like: Yemen: 17 million

Nigeria: 8.9 million

DR Congo: 7.7 million

Afghanistan: 7.6 million

Syria: 6.5 million#WorldFoodDay