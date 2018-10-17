Canada Legalizes Recreational Use of Marijuana

Canada has legalized the recreational use of marijuana!

The country became the second to do so, after Uruguay, and shops selling the drugs will soon begin to pop up, Sky News reports.

The country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the legalization of the drug a campaign promise back in 2015, and he’s delivered.

“We’re not legalising cannabis because we think it’s good for our health. We’re doing it because we know it’s not good for our children,” he said, explaining that the idea is to make sure the sale of marijuana is taken away from organized crime.

“We know we need to do a better job to protect our children and to eliminate or massively reduce the profits that go to organised crime,” he continued.

Marijuana enthusiasts will also be able to order the drug online and have it delivered to their homes.

Photo Credit: Ernesto Mastrascusa/LatinContent/Getty Images