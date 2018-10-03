Rihanna celebrated Fenty Beauty’s One Year Anniversary with a Statement Snake-Skin Outfit

In a snake-skin Atelier Versace print dress and snake-skin Christian Louboutin shows, Rihanna made a bold fashion statement with her outfit as she attended the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday (October 03) in Sydney, Australia.

The event was held as the 30-year-old entertainer celebrated a major milestone for her beauty company.

She also teased a new holiday collection.

She tweeted: “Excited to share a SNEAK PEEK of my @fentybeauty #CHILLOWT holiday collection with Australia today!! See you at Pitt St in Sydney tonight! @sephoraaus”

See her outfit for the event below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Caroline McCredie | Brendon Thorne