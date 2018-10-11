Selena Gomez receiving Treatment after “Meltdown”

Selena Gomez is receiving treatment at a mental health facility, TMZ is reporting.

The singer was hospitalised twice in the last two weeks, the news portal says, adding that in the last week of September she was emotional over her low white blood cell count following her kidney transplant.

She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. and was released days later but was re-admitted for the same reason.

She insisted on leaving but doctors refused then she had “a meltdown” and “freaked out,” TMZ reports.

Selena is now in a mental health facility undergoing dialectical behaviour therapy.