Tania Omotayo shares First Photos from Her Introduction

23.10.2018 at By 17 Comments

Fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo who had her marriage introduction over the weekend, has shared photos and videos from the day on social media.

Tania is getting married to Sumbo, the co-owner of a popular lounge in Lagos.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Tania wrote: “First Of All……. 💍”

See photos below:

17 Comments on Tania Omotayo shares First Photos from Her Introduction
  • ada October 23, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Congratulations

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • keke driver October 23, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    So pretty…………. Congrats Tania

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Mee October 23, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    No reference to her as Wizkid’s ex girlfriend.
    We are getting there small small. There is hope.

    Congrats, Tania. Have a beautiful home.

    Love this! 89 Reply
    • o October 23, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      But you just did that stylishly….. SMH

      Love this! 40 Reply
    • Jen October 23, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      You just made the reference.

      Love this! 26 Reply
    • omomo October 23, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      you brought it up stylishly..we were just admiring the pictures

      Love this! 31 Reply
  • Joselyn October 23, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    The need for attention. Not even embarrassed her hobby doesn’t want photos of him posted.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Lilo October 23, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Congrats Tania. I’m glad that the counsel of Annie Idibia over you was turned to foolishness.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Xo October 23, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    LOL. BN so you do not even have a picture of the groom. Of what use then?

    Congrats Tania. This news made me so glad. Congrats to you

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • Anon October 23, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      Maybe these ones are just the preamble.

      BN is waiting for Tania to send them the full edition.

      Congrats, pretty.

      Love this! 10 Reply
  • Rufi October 23, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Finest Bride!!! Congratulations T. The glow up looks good on you.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Rossy petite October 24, 2018 at 12:20 am

    She’s so pretty good Lord! Looks like those northern fulani beauties..congrats Tania..have a blessed union

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • wii October 24, 2018 at 12:55 am

    beautiful bride. i sight the double chin! Still gorgeous

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Not having it October 24, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Y so evil. Drop your compliment and waka…i read a doofus’s comments..how’s that for size?🤨

      Love this! 5 Reply
      • Wii October 24, 2018 at 1:55 pm

        I harbor no evil intent. I saw what I saw! What’s wrong with having a double chin? It is relatable asset. Chill!

        Love this! 3 Reply
  • Nnenne October 24, 2018 at 2:14 am

    Queen indeed!
    Congratulations.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • bliss October 24, 2018 at 10:37 am

    congratulations………finally atlast God bless your home

    Love this! 0 Reply
