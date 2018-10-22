BellaNaija

Another one! Alaafin of Oyo welcomes 3rd Set of Twins this Year

22.10.2018

 

Alaafin of Oyo and his wives

After welcoming 2 sets of twins in February 2018, the Alaafin of Oyo has again welcomed another set, this time with wife Queen Anu.

She shared the news on her Instagram, along with a photo of the twins, writing:

Oh Lord! Who am I that you are mindful of, your love is unconditional, I praise your name baba, for it is not by my power nor by might but by your grace. I can’t contain this happiness , thank you Lord for your faithfulness. Welcome my Prince and Princess. Wonderful bundles of joy, I still can’t believe that I’m now a mother. Thank you Lord for this blessings. I pray that may the peace of God dwell with us. Pls join me to thank this gracious God.
See the photo of the twins below:

Photo Credit: @queen_aanu

13 Comments on Another one! Alaafin of Oyo welcomes 3rd Set of Twins this Year
  • Marsala October 22, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Jazzman Alaafin!!!!!!!! Lmaooooooooo!

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • bolintin October 23, 2018 at 12:38 pm

      This one got me cracking but then i feel its just IVF on State funds.
      meanwhile why the older wife no wan show face naaaa and why she no wear white?

      just asking

      Love this! 8 Reply
  • Dee October 22, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    lol. this baba just dey score anyhow….
    O ga juuuu

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Dayo October 23, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Still prolific at 80! Best wishes to mother and babies…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • ama nana October 23, 2018 at 7:41 am

    why do i feel like this Baba should read the book: Baba segi’s wives?? Anyways congratulations

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • FBI blood October 23, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      Na so..if you know, you know.

      Love this! 8 Reply
  • ada October 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    3 young wives at his age? The cost of their lifestyle is borne by we the tax payers unfortunately.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Lilo October 23, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Lol. There is indeed no searching of God’s understanding. The other day In Ogun State, a 67 yr old woman just had her 1st child after 39 years of waiting. But alaafin who already has enough kids to source a commonwealth nation keeps multiplying

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • omomo October 23, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Yeah right …they know what they are trying to achieve …smh

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Oooooooo October 23, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      Whatever they are trying to achieve I don’t think they are thinking about the future. This particular queen hasn’t had any kids before but the previous two each had one son before their twins. I wonder if they consider what will happen when baba transcends. The next king will be from another ruling house as I heard. The largesse may stop.

      This King has kids old enough to be these girls parents. Do their parents dash them to baba or baba gbesele won or they genuinely fall in love with baba? Hmmm

      Congratulations on the twins tho. Children are always a blessing

      Love this! 16 Reply
      • omomo October 23, 2018 at 7:15 pm

        you believe he is responsible for all the twins??? …ok o

        Love this! 2 Reply
  • Dandelion October 23, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    This guy should sell his swimmers on the black market!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • larz October 23, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    I hope these their children wont suffer after baba kpeme. On the plus side they are really pretty so am sure his successor will have no issues inheriting them. Make dem continue

    Love this! 1 Reply
