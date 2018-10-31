Another Video surfaces of Kano Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving Bribe | WATCH

Another video has been released showing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, allegedly receiving bribe from an unknown person.

Two videos had earlier been released by Jaafar Jaafar, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian.

Premium Times reports that Jaafar has said that this new video did not come from him. He swore an oath that would not allow him release any more videos, he said.

I swore an oath with the Holy Quran before tendering the several videos at the Kano State Assembly and I could not have been responsible for the current video trending on social media. Therefore Daily Nigerian did not release any other video after the appearance before lawmakers

The new video has a timestamp of 2017/01/18, and has Ganduje speaking audibly while receiving kickback.

See the video below:

Here's another video of Kano Gov Abdullahi Ganduje (otherwise known as Gov Abdollar Gandollar) getting kickbacks from a contractor. There's audio. The gov's propagandists said d previous videos were "clones";let them show us d originals. There can be no clone without an original. pic.twitter.com/482EKKDLLH — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) October 31, 2018