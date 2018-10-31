BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Another Video surfaces of Kano Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving Bribe | WATCH

31.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Another Video surfaces of Kano Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving Bribe | BellaNaijaAnother video has been released showing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, allegedly receiving bribe from an unknown person.

Two videos had earlier been released by Jaafar Jaafar, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian.

Premium Times reports that Jaafar has said that this new video did not come from him. He swore an oath that would not allow him release any more videos, he said.

I swore an oath with the Holy Quran before tendering the several videos at the Kano State Assembly and I could not have been responsible for the current video trending on social media. Therefore Daily Nigerian did not release any other video after the appearance before lawmakers

The new video has a timestamp of 2017/01/18, and has Ganduje speaking audibly while receiving kickback.

See the video below:

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija