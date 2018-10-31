BellaNaija

Ademola Adeleke charged with Exam Malpractice, granted Bail

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been charged before the Federal High Court, Abuja, with examination malpractice.

Punch reports that Adeleke and 4 others Sikiru Adeleke; the principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Aregbesola Muftau; the registrar of the school, Gbadamosi Ojo; and a teacher in the school, Dare Samuel Olutope, were arraigned before the court justice I.E Ekwo.

The five suspects all pleaded not-guilty to the charges made against them.

Adeleke was granted bail on self-recognition, based on his status as a serving senator, “but with a directive that he must enter into a bond to assure the court that he would always be present in court for his trial.”

