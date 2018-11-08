BellaNaija

Mayowa Nicholas, Kendall Jenner, Duckie Thot set to walk in 2018 Victoria’s Secret Show in a Few Hours | Watch all the fun BTS Moments

With less than 2 hours to one of the world’s biggest lingerie show, the media gets ready to watch renowned fashion models and celebrities hit the stage for a magical performance.

Since 1995, Victoria’s Secret has been holding their annual fashion show which is being broadcasted live on ABC Network.

This year, more black models are set to walk the runway which gives them the automatic title of Victoria’s Angel. Mayowa Nicholas, Winnie Harlow, and Duckie Thot are some of the carefully selected models for the show.

While waiting for the main event to kick start, Mayowa shared a video of herself on Instagram warming up for the show.

Watch all the fun behind the scenes moments before the main show starts.

You ready ?! @victoriassecret ✨

Photo credit: Instagram |victoriassecret

