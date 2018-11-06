Naeto C & Wife Nicole welcome Baby No. 3!

Rapper Naeto C and his wife Nicole have welcomed their newborn, a baby girl whom they’ve named Naeso.

The new parents both took to their Instagram pages to share the good news.

Naeto C wrote:

My 2nd daughter Naeso is finally here and I can’t stop looking at her…I’m in love again ❤️❤️❤️I’m forever THANKFUL🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.

While Nicole wrote:

Twelve Days of Walking on Air (more like stumbling around in a daze of tiredness 😩) with this precious little girl. Thanking God for a safe delivery and my beautiful and amazing daughter Naesochukwu.

Soso, I didn’t know how much I needed you until you got here 😩😩 Thank you God. Thank you, Mother Mary, for your intercession. Thank you @naetosuperc for everything. You are and will always be my best friend. Thank you to my incredible friends and family who kept me together through this intense year. And thank YOU for your prayers and well wishes! She’s finally here! #NaesoC #mumofthree#cantbelieveit

