Slum2School Africa commissions Enterprise Development Centre in Makoko School

Slum2School Africa has commissioned an Enterprise Development Centre in one of the organisation’s adopted schools within the Makoko Community in Lagos.

The centre, commissioned on October 27th, 2018 will train over 1000 children and youth between the ages of 9 and 24 on how to set up small businesses and also learn skills to

become professionals.

The learning centre is a place where children and youth can learn relevant skills – fashion design, tailoring, bead making, cooking, catering, shoe and bag making etc for economic empowerment.

Speaking at the commissioning, the founder of Slum2Shcool Africa Otto Orondaam mentioned that the project was funded by Slum2School volunteers and it will be managed by well trained staff.

In attendance was presidential candidate and former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili.

The centre is a facility containing different sections and machinery. It consists of sewing machines, kitchen equipment, shoe making tools, bead and bag making machines, hair dressing and makeup kits e.t.c

To contact Slum2School kindly visit their website – www.slum2school.org – or send an email to

[email protected] You can also connect via any of your favourite social media platforms using @Slum2School.

See more photos below: