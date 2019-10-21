#TheBMWedding reminds us of the beauty and diversity of Nigerian culture. Bilkis and her forever love, Monsur tied the knot with a couple of events. The ceremony started off with the Wolimah and Nikkai Ceremony, then the wedding dinner. Everything about each day of the celebration was so beautiful; the outfits, culture, and colours are to love.

The beautiful couple met back in London after the bride’s graduation. They built their friendship and now are super excited about spending forever together. Enjoy the highlights of their celebration captured by Bedge Pictures.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.

Wolimah

How We Met

By the bride, Bilkis

I met the love of my life in the summer of 2015 in London through my family friend. It was my graduation and my mom had invited a few friends. A few days after, we repaid the visits and that’s how it all started. I remember complaining as we had gone from one end of London to the other. It seemed like too much trouble at that time but looking back now, I’m just grateful I did. We started out as friends and I loved that he made me laugh and that he was goofy. He had always made his intentions known but I was too busy enjoying the chase and the attention. At the time, I had moved back to Nigeria, so we had a long-distance online relationship. Monsur had the persistence like no one I’d met before and it felt unreal. I was taken aback by his interest in me because he had barely known me and spent quality time with me.

In December of 2016, he flew six hours across the country to Nigeria on a pleasant surprise. The day he came, I was wearing a bubu and was sort of a mess but when I saw him in the car through the passenger window, he was gorgeous with a goofy smile. My heart skipped and I immediately regretted it. That visit sealed it as I was deeply convinced of his good intention. We soon became inseparable, late-night conversations, daily chats, FaceTime and everything. It wasn’t love at first sight for us, but it felt right, peaceful, serenely and like home. Yes, it felt like home and we are just glad to be walking this journey together.

Nikkai Ceremony

Dinner

Credits

Bride: @thanupechic

Photography: @bedgepictures

Dinner

Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial

Shoes: @dunelondon

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Planner: @aarinksol

Stylist: @zeesevents

Gele: @gelebytola

Wolimah

Makeup: @seggyssignature

Planner: @zeesevents

Crew: @mindmaze_wrgo @sykesjay

Nikkai

Dress: @huddaya

Veil: @huddaya

Shoes: @dunelondon

Makeup @zainabazeez

Stylist & Planner: @aarinksol @zeesevents

Crew: @mindmaze_wrgo @sykesjay