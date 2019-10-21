Connect with us

Bilkis and Monsur's Wedding was Celebration of Love & Culture #TheBMWedding

Chief Obi has got "a little gift" for his Parents on their 25th Wedding Anniversary

David Jr. is Here! Davido & Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

He Couldn't Take his Eyes off Her When They Met! Bukola & Ayobami's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

D’Banj is Back on Daddy Duties & We are so Excited!

#BBNaija's Khafi is Excited to see her Grandma Again

#BBNaija Star Nina wants us to know She's got a New Man!

Adunni Ade celebrates her "Strong" Mom in touching Social Media Post

"Say hello to the strongest woman I know, the lover of my life" - Frood appreciates his Mom on Instagram

Ruth Kadiri Ezerika & Baby Reign are giving us Baby Fever

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

12 hours ago

 on

#TheBMWedding reminds us of the beauty and diversity of Nigerian culture. Bilkis and her forever love, Monsur tied the knot with a couple of events.  The ceremony started off with the Wolimah and  Nikkai Ceremony, then the wedding dinner. Everything about each day of the celebration was so beautiful; the outfits, culture, and colours are to love.

The beautiful couple met back in London after the bride’s graduation. They built their friendship and now are super excited about spending forever together. Enjoy the highlights of their celebration captured by Bedge Pictures.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.

Wolimah

How We Met
By the bride, Bilkis

I met the love of my life in the summer of 2015 in London through my family friend. It was my graduation and my mom had invited a few friends. A few days after, we repaid the visits and that’s how it all started. I remember complaining as we had gone from one end of London to the other. It seemed like too much trouble at that time but looking back now, I’m just grateful I did. We started out as friends and I loved that he made me laugh and that he was goofy. He had always made his intentions known but I was too busy enjoying the chase and the attention. At the time, I had moved back to Nigeria, so we had a long-distance online relationship. Monsur had the persistence like no one I’d met before and it felt unreal. I was taken aback by his interest in me because he had barely known me and spent quality time with me.

In December of 2016, he flew six hours across the country to Nigeria on a pleasant surprise. The day he came, I was wearing a bubu and was sort of a mess but when I saw him in the car through the passenger window, he was gorgeous with a goofy smile. My heart skipped and I immediately regretted it. That visit sealed it as I was deeply convinced of his good intention. We soon became inseparable, late-night conversations, daily chats, FaceTime and everything. It wasn’t love at first sight for us, but it felt right, peaceful, serenely and like home. Yes, it felt like home and we are just glad to be walking this journey together.

Nikkai Ceremony

 

Dinner 

 

Credits

Bride: @thanupechic
Photography: @bedgepictures
Dinner
Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial
Shoes: @dunelondon
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Planner: @aarinksol
Stylist: @zeesevents
Gele: @gelebytola

Wolimah
Makeup: @seggyssignature
Planner: @zeesevents
Crew: @mindmaze_wrgo @sykesjay
Nikkai

Dress: @huddaya
Veil: @huddaya
Shoes: @dunelondon
Makeup @zainabazeez
Stylist & Planner: @aarinksol @zeesevents
Crew: @mindmaze_wrgo @sykesjay

