"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

You can put a Child in School Today by Supporting the Evergreen Scholarship Trust Fund

Here's how United Purpose celebrated the 'Clean Hands for All' Campaign on Global Handwashing Day

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry & CancerAware Nigeria announce Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns themed 'Life on the Pink Lane'

How Does Your Obsession with 'Runs Girls' Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

50 Graduates emerge from BATCH Fellowship's 10-week Urban-Rural Literacy Project

Lupita Nyong'o shares Inspiring Story Behind New Children's Book "Sulwe" on GMA | WATCH

Folayemi "Folly" Agusto of Eat.Drink.Lagos is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chisom Winifred: A Modern Look at the Story of the Good Samaritan

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Will Smith.

Reputation is what people think of you. Character is what you are.

BellaNaija.com

