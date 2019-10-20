Inspired#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 34 mins ago on October 20, 2019By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Will Smith.Reputation is what people think of you. Character is what you are. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDaywill smith Don't Miss“I believed I could achieve it and I did” – Nigeria’s First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like Will Smith is Finally Living Fearlessly as He Reflects on Role in “Gemini Man” on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah | WATCH BNQuoteoftheDay Will Smith had a WILD 51st Birthday Party | WATCH How Everything Went Down