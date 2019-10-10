Style
BNStyle Wishlist Wednesday: Marte Egele’s Ese Mini Is Definitely On Our Must Have List
The Ese Mini Top Handle in yellow (and a plethora of other shades) should be at the top of your wishlist this summer. This Marté Egele masterpiece is handmade in Lagos from tactile mustard leather, with a suede interior that easily fits a wallet, keys and phone. What else does a chic Bellastylista need?
Carry it by the top handle or attach the strap to drape it cross-body. We can see this pair with denim and a cute top for a casual outing or worn with a killer cocktail dress and heels for a formal event or wedding.
Find out more about this bag at martegele.com and ochulolifestyle.com