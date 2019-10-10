Connect with us

BNStyle Wishlist Wednesday: Marte Egele's Ese Mini Is Definitely On Our Must Have List

Rihanna talks Fearlessness & Finding Love as She Covers Vogue's November Issue

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

Why A Little Yellow Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential, Courtesy Of Joyce Omondi

Kenyan IT-Girls teach us how to Style this Season's Hottest Fashion Trends

Yhebe Design's Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Is the Definition of "African Inspired"

Joy Kendi Just Stole the Show In This Controversial Dress Trend

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid With The Wall Street Journal About Alcohol Addiction, Faith & Philanthropic Work

The BN Style Recap: You Should Definitely Be Reading These New Stories On BellaNaijaStyle

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 kicks off With an Exclusive Launch Party

BellaNaija Style

Published

40 mins ago

 on

The Ese Mini Top Handle in yellow (and a plethora of other shades) should be at the top of your wishlist this summer. This Marté Egele masterpiece is handmade in Lagos from tactile mustard leather, with  a suede interior that easily fits a wallet, keys and phone. What else does a chic Bellastylista need?

@marteegele

Carry it by the top handle or attach the strap to drape it cross-body. We can see this pair with denim and a cute top for a casual outing or worn with a killer cocktail dress and heels for a formal event or wedding.

@marteegele

Find out more about this bag at martegele.com and ochulolifestyle.com

