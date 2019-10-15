Cardi B & Offset can’t get Enough of Each Other on Vacay

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Cardi B recently turned 27 and she’s celebrating the milestone with friends, family and plenty of fun in the sun.

The rapper, who is known for her larger-than-life personality, brought in her 27th birthday with a super fun weekend trip in Turks and Caicos. The Grammy winner’s birthday was on Friday, October 11, and she kicked off the celebration with an elegant and laid-back dinner with her friends and family, where Offset presented her with a beautiful gift of diamonds.

But all these were nothing compared to the videos and photos that have surfaced from her trip to Turks and Caicos, where she was joined by husband Offset, sister Hennessy Carolina and friends.

In an Instagram video posted by her sister, Hennessy, Cardi is seen dancing around a kitchen table covered with bottles of liquor, juice and cut limes in a white Louis Vuitton bikini. Cardi turned the party up a notch, dancing to her husband’s hit songs, and downing shot after shot.

See more photos and videos below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We LITTTTTTTTTTT #CardisBdayVaca🎈🎉🥃🍻

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cardi having dinner with her family & team last night in Turks & Caicos.

A post shared by Cardi B & Beyoncé Source (@beycardib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cardi B in Turks & Caicos last night😍

A post shared by Cardi B & Beyoncé Source (@beycardib) on

Photo Credit: @Offsetyrn

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

