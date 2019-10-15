BBNaija’s Khafi has some MAJOR News

Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi Kareem has signed a major management deal with a top talent management company in Africa, The Temple Management Company.

The sister company, Temple Music Limited (TMPL) is the home of Bisola, Iyanya, Jeff Akoh, DJ Jimmy Jatt, 9ice and other acts.

Khafi made the announcement via her Instagram page:

Guys, I can finally break my silence!! I am so pleased to announce that I have joined @thetemplecompany family!!! When I say that every dream is valid, I truly believe it and I believe it for all of us!! The sky isn’t the limit, it’s the starting point!! 🤗🤗🤗🎉🎉🎉

Temple Management Company also made an announcement via their official Instagram page:

We are delighted to welcome @acupofkhafi to the Temple family. Khafi is a warm cup of fun, energy and talent. Watch this space for more big announcements! #Khafinators!!! Mount up #BeTheMovement.

