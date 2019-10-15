Connect with us

Career Living Scoop

#BBNaija's Khafi has some MAJOR News

BN TV Career Inspired

Tania Omotayo shares How She Started "Ziva Lagos" in New Vlog | Watch

Career Features Inspired

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Career Features

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Career Events

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Career Features

'Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

Career Events

Bestman Games Initiatives partners with Avon HMO, Wilsons Lemonade & Jyb Tv to Mark Teachers Day in Lagos

Career Features

What is Your Company's HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

Career Features

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Career Features

Farida Yahya: 8 Tips For Keeping Your Business Up & Running

Career

#BBNaija’s Khafi has some MAJOR News

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi Kareem has signed a major management deal with a top talent management company in Africa, The Temple Management Company.

The sister company, Temple Music Limited (TMPL) is the home of Bisola, Iyanya, Jeff Akoh, DJ Jimmy Jatt, 9ice and other acts.

Khafi made the announcement via her Instagram page:

Guys, I can finally break my silence!! I am so pleased to announce that I have joined @thetemplecompany family!!! When I say that every dream is valid, I truly believe it and I believe it for all of us!! The sky isn’t the limit, it’s the starting point!! 🤗🤗🤗🎉🎉🎉

Temple Management Company also made an announcement via their official Instagram page:

We are delighted to welcome @acupofkhafi to the Temple family. Khafi is a warm cup of fun, energy and talent. Watch this space for more big announcements! #Khafinators!!! Mount up #BeTheMovement.

See photos below

Photo Credit: thetemplecompany | acupofkhafi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi: Let’s Make Hand Washing a Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Advertisement
css.php