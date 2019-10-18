Connect with us

Here's a Chance to Invest & Explore the International Market with Newly Launched Trading Platform, Chaka

Chaka, a global trading platform launched on October 15th,  2019, offering customers access to Nigerian and global financial assets. The technology-enabled platform referred to as a digital ‘Investment Passport’ allows users to invest in stocks listed on NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange offering over 4000 assets and indexes from companies such as Apple, Alibaba, Google, the S&P 500 index and many more.

This innovative platform provides opportunities for local investors to explore international markets and diversify their portfolios into African and global capital markets. In addition to this, it offers global citizens access to invest in local capital markets with just a click, thus bridging the gap in accessing viable investment vehicles.

Speaking on the rationale behind creating the platform, the Chief Executive Officer of Chaka, Tosin Osibodu, stated that, “With booming growth in many nations around the world, investors can now own a stake in the growth of other economies. Yet, for many Nigerians, this is a daunting task. We created Chaka to fill this gap, and likewise, give the global community access to local capital markets.”

He added, “Our goal is to provide premium borderless trading and investment opportunities for Nigerian professionals and investors. Chaka facilitates access to assets listed on the Nigerian stock exchange, American stock exchanges as well as global blue-chip companies from 40+ countries around the world.”

Ensuring regulatory compliance, proper market behavior and security of investors, all brokerage investments on Chaka are facilitated by Citi Investment Capital Limited, a licensed Nigerian stockbroking firm registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chaka maintains a user’s brokerage account through bank-grade AES encryption software that protects the communication between the user’s device and the servers. All local brokerage accounts and global dollar brokerage accounts are insured by the Investors Protection Fund -based on the Nigerian Stock Exchange rules- and the Securities Investor Protection Council (SIPC) respectively.

At a time when Nigerians seek foreign investment options to hedge against local risk, Chaka stands out to be the most technologically advanced brokerage solution offering seamless investing processes at home and abroad.

