Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a Happy Birthday Belle in these Photos

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a year older today.

To celebrate her birthday, the actress opted for a simple makeover in these new photos and she looks absolutely beautiful.

Wishing herself a happy birthday, she wrote

It’s my birthday yo! Glory be to God in the highest for preserving me and mine, Woyingi Mbana, Eledumare Ese, Chineke Daalu, Ubangiji Nagode.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Thank you my Awesome #Dakorefam🦅🌟 for holding me up, rocking with me…you guys are the real mvp’s truly! I appreciate you all. My friends, colleagues, family, management, God bless each and everyone of you!

Nothing can stop me I’m ALL the way to UP! 🙌🏾👑❤💥💃🦅 #October14th to all my birthday mates let’s celebrate God’s goodness!