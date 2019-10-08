Movies & TV
Last Call! We’re Giving 20 BNers Free Double Invites Each to See Omoni Oboli’s “Love is War” at Our Next #BellaNaijaMovieDate
Hey BellaNaijarians!
It time for another exciting giveaway! We are giving 20 lucky BNers free invites (Each invite admits 2) for Omoni Oboli’s “Love is War Movie” at our next #BellaNaijaMovieDate.
The time is 12.30pm (WAT) on Thursday, October 10, at FilmHouse Cinemas, Oniru.
For a chance to win:
Comment on this post telling us why you love BellaNaija and why you want to win the tickets.
Please note that the winners will be selected at random.
The competition officially kicks off NOW. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, 10AM (WAT).
Please Note:
– Winners must be based in Lagos.
– Winners must be available on the selected day above.
– Winners must be ready to have fun.
– Winners must be willing to be photographed.
– Winners must be active on BellaNaija (commented or contributed in the last 6 months).
– Winners must use active email addresses when sharing answers.
Other Ts&Cs apply
Yinka Lerahto
October 5, 2019 at 3:22 pm
I love BellaNaija because of its Latest news and their entertainment is top notch… I will love to win the movie tickets for my friend and I because we want to hangout and have fun … It’s been a while we did that. Thanks
Bubu
October 5, 2019 at 4:20 pm
I love BellaNaija because it is the home of first hand information. It is always entertaining and informative. I can never get over the myriad of opportunities it has presented me with. It has always been my go to site. It is on my speed dial as well.
I want to win because it’s a friend’s birthday and the screening will be an amazing birthday gift to her.
Yomi
October 6, 2019 at 12:46 pm
I love Bellanaija because, for over a decade, you guys have been consistent in bringing quality online entertainment to Nigerians & the world at large.
I will love to win these tickets because i like when directors delve into new terrain of story telling (Omoni Oboli being popular for comedy movies like Wives On strike & Love at War). I will love to see what she makes of this political drama story.
Precious
October 5, 2019 at 6:58 pm
I love bellanaija because it is a platform that has columns that appeals to a variety of audience. There is one column for everyone.
I would really love to watch Love is war , I recently got out of a relationship. I have drowned myself with work to forget my pains. I would really love to unwind and watching this movie will make me achieve that.
Eniola
October 5, 2019 at 8:39 pm
I really love omoni oboli and RMD.
Abosede Ajifowowe
October 6, 2019 at 12:09 am
Watching Love is War will be a great date night movie for i and my husband….. we work so hard and often don’t get to go out much on date nights….One of our favorite things to do when we get back home after a long day is to go on Bella Naija.com and just catch up with all the happenings…
Olajumoke Tabiti
October 7, 2019 at 1:12 pm
I love Bella naija because of our blog updates their viewers on day to day events happening around. Like we don’t miss a thing with bella naija. Information, news and entertainment at its peak. I will like to win this ticket because Love and War is going to be an interesting movie to watch as seen from the ads and its another way to relax. I hope I win. Thank you
Neky
October 6, 2019 at 3:19 pm
Bellanaija is my favourite blog. I love all the columns. Its a blog that seeks to build up and not destroy people. There always something positive to learn from bellanaija. Am currently unemployed.i lost my job 3 months ago. While i was working,i always loved seeing movies at the cinema buh i havnt been able to. I love nollywood movies.i would love to see love is war at the cinema cos i’ve read great reviews of it. Thank you Bellanaija for this opportunity.i pray i win this.it will make my day. Sending you love and light always
Kevwe Clark
October 7, 2019 at 1:24 pm
I really love bellanaija because of their accurate and entertaining gist online. Like you you guys are good at what you do. I would love to see “love is war” because of it featured great stars in it especially Omoni Oboli. I love her movies alot. I hope and pray I’m selected.
Pedro khadijat
October 7, 2019 at 1:31 pm
I love Bellanaija because it gives the best updates of trending News in Nigeria and outside. Also,Bellanaija post about lovely couples,the journey behind their relationship and their dream wedding too; I love weddings. I use the blog more often when there is a trending gist and also when I want to read about weddings. I just got into a beautiful relationship with someone I love and I would like to spicen up my relationship with the beautiful oppurtunity to watch “love is war” with him.
Olatunji Uche
October 7, 2019 at 1:39 pm
We be #BellaNaijans. We be die hard fan! 😂 Always a proud moment for an opportunity to see and network with other fans of this platform. Beside the above, I love Omoni Oboli and her husband… Would be great to see what she’s got rolled up under her sleeves for our renowned artiste Richard Mofe-Damijo in the movie. Thank you. #olauche IG
Olatunji Uche
October 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm
I am graciously qualified for this by the requirements stated. I am a fan of #BellaNaija. Actively on Instagram and Twitter. A fan of both key stars in the movie, it would be a great opportunity to see what game is being played by both renowned actors of Nollywood.
S
October 8, 2019 at 11:08 am
I love BellaNaija because it’s my feel good website. The UI is beautiful and the content is such an easy peasy.
Valery
October 8, 2019 at 1:44 pm
I am certain it’s going to be an awesome experience and a great opportunity to unwind. Thank You
Gemonyi
October 8, 2019 at 6:31 pm
I love Bellanaija because I can get gist, fashion and educative contents here .
This would be a good time to relax with my colleague after work.
Becky
October 8, 2019 at 9:25 pm
What can I say, kudos to Bellanaija 👌, I don’t want the ticket. But to appreciate all the teams for our efforts in giving us pure and truthfully information. Thanks 😍😍😍
‘Nisola Adeyemo
October 8, 2019 at 11:33 pm
I love Bella naija. It’s top notch. Every column, segment are Fab! It’s an online and interactive magazine.