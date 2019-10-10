Connect with us

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Tony Rapu, Chude Jideonwo, Funke Bucknor Obruthe join British High Commission to discuss Mental Health | See First Photos

Chris Attoh Returns to Social Media, says: "We learn a lot from our places of discomfort"

Watch this Inspiring Short Film by Ruby Suze "Strong Black Woman" on BN

Regina Daniels’ Mom responds to Comments about the Actor's Marriage & Age on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

Angela Bassett Shares her Child Sexual Abuse Story & her Mom's Swift, Empowering Response

10 Things to Expect from "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” Coming to Cinemas November 8th

Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Mindy Kaling.... Meet ELLE's 2019 Women in Hollywood

Baby Ire Steps Out on Movie Date with Mommy Toyin Abraham

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series 'Full House'

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson; Pastor Tony Rapu, Osayi Alile, Biola Alabi, and Funke Bucknor were among the personalities who joined British High Commission to discuss mental health at the launch of Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju’s short film titled ‘FINE’.

The short film which was co-written and directed by Odenike Odetola focuses on mental wellness, depression, anxiety and other issues related to mental health.

To deepen the conversion and achieve sustained impact, the producers have leveraged on a strategic partnership with Joy Inc.’s network initiative named Mad Against Depression and Anxiety (MADA), a network of professionals and influential personalities combining their resources and experiences to fight depression in Nigeria.

Other personalities who attended the event which took place today at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner in Lagos include the founder of Joy Inc., Chude Jideonwo; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, Pamela Watson, Chef Fregz, Lami Philips, among others.

Photo Credit: Red Media Africa

