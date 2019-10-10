10 Things to Expect from “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” Coming to Cinemas November 8th

The highly anticipated Nollywood sequel of “Living In Bondage“, titled “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”, opens in cinemas November 8th. Ahead of that, we’ve put together 10 reasons why Living in Bondage: Breaking Free is the film you should see in cinemas soon.

Affluence

The original movie told the story of a man, Andy, who sacrifices the person he loves the most (his wife, Merit) for wealth. After her death, her ghost returns to hunt him.

Throwback Vibes

The producers also gave some throwback vibes.

Veteran Actors

The original starred veteran actors like Kenneth Okonkwo, Nnenna Nwabueze, Francis Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Ngozi Nwosu, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Rita Nzelu among others.

Kenneth Okwonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Kanayo O. Kanayo among others returned for the sequel.

New Nollywood

New additions included to the sequel are Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii

Ramsey Nouah’s Directorial Debut

In 2015, Ramsey Nouah secured the rights to Living In Bondage from Kenneth Nnebue for a possible remake to be filmed in Africa, Europe and America.

In 2018, Nouah announced his remake had become a sequel now titled Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, and is currently in production.

Nouah plays the new cult chief priest and makes his directorial debut, with the original actors Okwonkwo, Udokwu, and Kanayo also making appearances.

He recently gave a peek into the good, bad and ugly days on set.

A Star-Studded Soundtrack

A great movie requires great and memorable soundtracks and the producers of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” got a couple of surprises up their sleeves.

The best of the best in the music industry created amazing soundtracks for the sequel.

Flavour shows us a little of what to expect from his soundtrack titled ‘TENE’ in the movie.

The Steve Gukas Touch

Steve Gukas added his touch on the set of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”, and we can’t wait to see the magic.

Owambe Party

The Igbo Owambe Party was top-notch. Trust the cast of the the sequel to portray how a rich Igbo man would party.

As Expected, A Tiny Bit of the Occultic

The occultic scenario in “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” wasn’t left out which is the main theme of the sequel.

Veteran Meets New Nollywood