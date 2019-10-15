No, Tiwa Savage Did Not Say Nigerian Ladies “Only Have Sex To Offer In A Relationship”

Recently a blogger shared a false story about Tiwa Savage saying “90 percent of ladies have nothing to offer their partner in a relationship other than sex”.

The false report alleged that Tiwa Savage stated that men do not only require sex to keep them going, but prayers and motivations and that some ladies go into relationships to earn financial opportunities.

The singer has directly discredited the story on her twitter page.

She tweeted, “HUH? I HAVE NEVER SAID THIS”.