Fans are Already Congratulating Simi because of these Photos & Caption

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

This post by Simi is causing fans to congratulate the singer as many people think she’s indirectly announced her pregnancy with the caption.

The singer shared a photo of her performing at the German Embassy in Nigeria with what seems like a baby bump.

She took to Instagram to explain why her tummy was protruded. “When you suck belle, but belle don’t suck you back; can two work together except they agree? 🤦🏾‍♀️ #GermanEmbassy”.

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in January 2019.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: symplysimi

