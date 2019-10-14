All Shades of Love! Veronica & Konadu’s Wedding in Ghana #IdoAsante

When it comes to Ghanaian weddings, we are sure it will be a Kente festival and that’s exactly how you will feel with Veronica and Konadu‘s traditional and white wedding in Ghana.

The #IdoAsante couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony and then had a romantic themed wedding reception. We can tell that it was all shades of lit, as the couple, their friends and family had a good time partying together and celebrating their love. For the traditional wedding, it was nothing short of beautiful, with their culture, love, and beauty on display. Every part of the wedding kept us on our feet, from the beautiful decor to the couple, and the fun moments.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness. You can catch up with more Ghanaian weddings on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met

By the bride, Veronica

We were introduced by a mutual friend. I was having lunch at work on a Monday when a colleague asked me about my weekend. He was quite surprised when I told him I had no plans. He went on to say that he would have his friend call me so we hangout. Fast forward to a few days later when I got a WhatsApp message from Konadu. I was quite surprised because I thought my friend was joking lol. It took a few weeks until we met (more like he crashed my girls night out ) I’m honestly glad he did because I was very nervous to go on a date with a guy I had never met but we hit it off almost immediately.

How did you feel walking down the aisle to the love of your life?

I was so calm. It almost felt like an out of body experience. At that moment, everything felt perfect! I was about to marry the love of my life in the presence of friends and family.

What was the theme for your wedding?

The wedding was a formal garden wedding with a romantic themed reception (black, gold, crystals and candles). – Veronica

How long did you date before deciding to spend eternity together?

5 years. We met in 2014.

How did he pop the big question?

It was on New Year’s Day. We had gone for his birthday dinner with our closest friends on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2018) and stayed up late to usher in the new year. We started talking about our plans and resolutions for 2019 when he popped the question. I was beyond excited and said yes 😊.

What are your most memorable moments?

It is hard to single out just one memorable moment from a day that was filled with them, my best man and groomsmen were super cool and such gentlemen. It was the most amazing wedding venue and the beautiful decor made it more magical. The after-party was a jam thanks to the DJ (DJ Sam) but there’s nothing that compares to the feeling of seeing your beautiful wife-to-be at the end of the aisle. All of the years of being together, months of planning and minutes of nervous excitement built up to an unforgettable and overwhelming moment that will never leave me. –Konadu

What are your most memorable moments?

For me, it was the walk down the aisle with my mum by my side and then the after-party was amazing!! We like to party and everyone had a good time –Veronica.

Traditional Wedding

Time for the second look.

Head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more weddings and love stories.

Credits

Bride: @mz_veron

Groom: @papa_kay1

Coordination: @sproutaffair

Photography: @focusnblur

Videography: @rippleeffectgh

Makeup: @mzl4wson

Hair: @revupsalongh

Dj: @djsamgh_ | @thisiscarbon

MC: @1mr_wazza

Decor: @kekeleventrentals

Bride’s kente: @bysugarkane

Bride’s 2nd dress: @bysugarkane

Groom’s kaftan @maison_hardman

Kente: @kentequeen

Local drinks: @sipsgh

Drinks and waiting service: @iquenchgh

Stationery: @haizels_atelier

Bride’s fan: @marymondz_creationz

Head potters: @protocolafrica

White Wedding

Photography: @focusnblur

Coordination: @sproutaffair

Videography: @rippleeffectgh

Makeup: @mzl4wson

Hair: @revupsalongh

Dj: @djsamgh_ resident dj @thisiscarbon

MC: @1mr_wazza

Decor: @kekeleventrentals

Dress & Reception dress: @bysugarkane

Groom’s suit: @williamhuntsr

Stationery: @haizels_atelier

Cake: @piper_gh

Orchestra: @afro_maestros_orchestra_gh

Bridesmaids dresses: @fakor__m

Bridesmaids makeup: @finessebymaanaa

Bouquet and boutonnières: @orchideaflowers

Bride’s and groom’s mums facisnators: @megs_millinery

Room setup: @partycityballoons

Robes: @bridalluxuryhub