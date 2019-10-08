Connect with us

You'll Want to be in this Super Lovely Family Shoot with Omilola Oshikoya & Her Kids 😍

UBA Foundation promotes Reading Culture in Secondary Schools with its Annual National Essay Competition

Ali Baba, Dr. Sam Chand & Dr. Joe Abah to speak at the Annual Excellence in Leadership Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Emzor celebrates the New Captain of the Super Falcons Asisat Oshoala & We've got Photos

Ecobank Day 2019 Focuses on Cancer Awareness with the Theme "Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases"

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge celebrates World Teachers Day with a Development Seminar in Lagos

Film For Impact Foundation is Calling Out to Filmmakers to Submit Entries for AFFIF 2020 🎬

Rihanna is Releasing an Autobiography - “The Rihanna Book” | Get the Scoop

#BellaNaijaMCM Emmanuel Okon of Vmedkit is Democratising Access to Mental Healthcare Using Virtual Reality

Money Matters with Nimi: Are You Financially Independent at 59?

BellaNaija.com

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Author and wealth coach Omilola Oshikoya recently welcomed a baby boy and she’s introducing him to us! She also shared this super lovely photoshoot with all our kids and we’re currently looking for a way to include ourselves in them. Adekunle Gold your attention is needed!

She shared a couple of adorable photos of baby Joshua and his siblings on her Instagram page and we’re so in love!

See photos below:

4 days old

6 weeks old 

With Siblings & Mommy

With Big Bro

With Big Sis

With Big Sis/Second Mom

Photo Credit: omilolaoshikoya

  1. mary

    October 9, 2019 at 2:36 am

    so beautiful, I couldn’t stop smiling. God please bless. Children are such a precious blessing

