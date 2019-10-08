Career
You’ll Want to be in this Super Lovely Family Shoot with Omilola Oshikoya & Her Kids 😍
Author and wealth coach Omilola Oshikoya recently welcomed a baby boy and she’s introducing him to us! She also shared this super lovely photoshoot with all our kids and we’re currently looking for a way to include ourselves in them.
Adekunle Gold your attention is needed!
She shared a couple of adorable photos of baby Joshua and his siblings on her Instagram page and we’re so in love!
See photos below:
4 days old
6 weeks old
With Siblings & Mommy
With Big Bro
With Big Sis
With Big Sis/Second Mom
Photo Credit: omilolaoshikoya
mary
October 9, 2019 at 2:36 am
so beautiful, I couldn’t stop smiling. God please bless. Children are such a precious blessing