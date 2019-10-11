Connect with us

Style

Damson Idris joins Mahershala Ali as One of the Faces for Zegna's #WhatMakesAMan Campaign

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Lupita Nyongó is a Bella Stylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of “Little Monsters”

Style

BNStyle Wishlist Wednesday: Marte Egele's Ese Mini Is Definitely On Our Must Have List

Music Style

Rihanna talks Fearlessness & Finding Love as She Covers Vogue’s November Issue

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

Style

Why A Little Yellow Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential, Courtesy Of Joyce Omondi

Style

Kenyan IT-Girls teach us how to Style this Season's Hottest Fashion Trends

Style

Yhebe Design’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Is the Definition of "African Inspired"

Style

Joy Kendi Just Stole the Show In This Controversial Dress Trend

Style

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid With The Wall Street Journal About Alcohol Addiction, Faith & Philanthropic Work

Style

Damson Idris joins Mahershala Ali as One of the Faces for Zegna’s #WhatMakesAMan Campaign

BellaNaija Style

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Nigerian UK based actor Damson Idris is one of the faces of Italian clothing brand Ermenegildo Zegna‘s#WhatMakesaMan campaign. The star of SnowfallBlack Mirror, and upcoming biopic Farming says in the campaign shoot that patience makes a man.

Patience makes a man. He that can have patience, can have what he will.

Damson joins Mahershala Ali as the face of the campaign which, according to the brand, is to help men discover themselves and their truth.

There is a world to discover, and you get to define it on your own. Each vision is a mirror to yourself, each new identity an attempt to get closer to your truth. This is what makes a man today.

Damson channels 007 in the campaign shoot rocking a navy blue two-piece suit from the brand, which he paired with dark sunglasses and black shoes.

See the campaign video below:

Photo credit: Ermenegildo Zegna

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php