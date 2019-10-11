Damson Idris joins Mahershala Ali as One of the Faces for Zegna’s #WhatMakesAMan Campaign

Nigerian UK based actor Damson Idris is one of the faces of Italian clothing brand Ermenegildo Zegna‘s#WhatMakesaMan campaign. The star of Snowfall, Black Mirror, and upcoming biopic Farming says in the campaign shoot that patience makes a man.

Patience makes a man. He that can have patience, can have what he will.

Damson joins Mahershala Ali as the face of the campaign which, according to the brand, is to help men discover themselves and their truth.

There is a world to discover, and you get to define it on your own. Each vision is a mirror to yourself, each new identity an attempt to get closer to your truth. This is what makes a man today.

Damson channels 007 in the campaign shoot rocking a navy blue two-piece suit from the brand, which he paired with dark sunglasses and black shoes.

See the campaign video below:

Photo credit: Ermenegildo Zegna

