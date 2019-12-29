Bet9jaDettyDecember: Boxing Day was Fun & so much more as Lagosians attend #Bet9jaXStarboyfest



Superstar and Afro-Pop sensation, Wizkid earlier in the year shutdown Paris and in fact sold out the O2 Arena with his #STARBOYFEST live show.



Wizzie however saved the best for last as the #Bet9jaXSTARBOYFEST which took place in Lagos was definitely a fitting show to crown the Starboy’s success this year.

The event kicked off on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2019 at the Eko Energy City Beside Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. As is the usual naija culture fans turned out in their number to support Wizkid and of course add his concert to their ‘Detty December‘ menu. Some of those present at the concert include Tiwa Savage with mind-blowing highlights, Teni, Reekado Banks, L.A.X, and ‘Parte After Parte’ crooner Big Trill, to mention a few.

The event which took fans and party lovers way into the nightsaw Wizkid taking fans on a ride featuring his hits over the years. Fans went down memory lane with Oluwawizzy while he performed Pakurumo, was up and other hits from way back.



The event which took fans and party lovers way into the night saw Wizkid taking fans on a ride featuring his hits over the years. Fans went down memory lane with Oluwawizzy while he performed Pakurumo, was up and other hits from way back.

Check out photos and exciting moments from the event below.

