Connect with us

Events

#Bet9jaDettyDecember: Boxing Day was Fun & so much more as Lagosians attend #Bet9jaXStarboyfest

Events

Infinix showed up & showed out at Davido’s ‘Good Time’ Concert

Events

#Bet9jaDettyDecember: Davido promised his Fans ‘a Good Time’ & He delivered | Highlights

Events

Boxing Day is about to be ‘lit’ as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Falz prepare to join Kizz Daniel at his ‘No Bad Songz’ Concert

Events

Prepare for a Fun Lineup This December with the 'FirstBankIssaVybe' Initiative

Events

CFAO reaches out to Ijora Oloye Community with Malaria Intervention Program

Events Promotions

Migo, Formerly Known as Kwikmoney, takes the Party to Tejuosho Market Complex

Events

Niniola, BOJ will be performing at the Sterling Bank x Eat Drink Lagos Festival | December 28th & 29th

Events

Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Dr Sid step out Stylishly for the Colorful Premiere of Anticipated Movie, Sugar Rush

Events

Attention Foodies! Your Favorite Food Lover’s Paradise @EatDrinkFestival is Back!!!

Events

#Bet9jaDettyDecember: Boxing Day was Fun & so much more as Lagosians attend #Bet9jaXStarboyfest

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 hours ago

 on


Superstar and Afro-Pop sensation, Wizkid earlier in the year shutdown Paris and in fact sold out the O2 Arena with his #STARBOYFEST live show.

Wizzie however saved the best for last as the #Bet9jaXSTARBOYFEST which took place in Lagos was definitely a fitting show to crown the Starboy’s success this year.

The event kicked off on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2019 at the Eko Energy City Beside Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. As is the usual naija culture fans turned out in their number to support Wizkid and of course add his concert to their ‘Detty December‘ menu. Some of those present at the concert include Tiwa Savage with mind-blowing highlights, Teni, Reekado Banks, L.A.X, and ‘Parte After Parte’ crooner Big Trill, to mention a few.

 

The event which took fans and party lovers way into the nightsaw Wizkid taking fans on a ride featuring his hits over the years. Fans went down memory lane with Oluwawizzy while he performed Pakurumo, was up and other hits from way back.


Sponsors of the show were also a huge part of bringing the fun to a maximum. Particularly Bet9ja whose very recognizable presence at the event was undeniable. Bet9ja’s game arena waspopping with a variety of sport games, the space was a Star attraction on its own.

Check out photos and exciting moments from the event below.

#Bet9jaDettyDecember continued ‘A Good Time With Davido’ on Friday 27th.

To catch up on #Bet9jaDettyDecember updates, all you need to do is follow @Bet9jaIG on InstagramTwitterFacebook.

You can also visit the website.

 



——————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Financial Goals for 2020

Amina Alabi: Who Made the Rules on Culture & Morality?

#BN2019Epilogues: 2019 Was a Game Changer For Orode & She Learned 6 Valuable Lessons

Jeremiah Ajayi: 5 Signs You Are Doing Better than You Think

#BN2019Epilogues: For Petra, 2019 Was the Toughest Year of Her Life

Advertisement
css.php