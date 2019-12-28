Connect with us

#Bet9jaDettyDecember: Davido promised his Fans 'a Good Time' & He delivered | Highlights

Infinix showed up & showed out at Davido’s ‘Good Time’ Concert

#Bet9jaDettyDecember: Boxing Day was Fun & so much more as Lagosians attend #Bet9jaXStarboyfest

Boxing Day is about to be ‘lit’ as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Falz prepare to join Kizz Daniel at his ‘No Bad Songz’ Concert

Prepare for a Fun Lineup This December with the 'FirstBankIssaVybe' Initiative

CFAO reaches out to Ijora Oloye Community with Malaria Intervention Program

Migo, Formerly Known as Kwikmoney, takes the Party to Tejuosho Market Complex

Niniola, BOJ will be performing at the Sterling Bank x Eat Drink Lagos Festival | December 28th & 29th

Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Dr Sid step out Stylishly for the Colorful Premiere of Anticipated Movie, Sugar Rush

Attention Foodies! Your Favorite Food Lover’s Paradise @EatDrinkFestival is Back!!!

24 hours ago

If the self-proclaimed OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) is known for anything, it‘s definitely his effort to give his fans a good time. Did we also tell you that was what he tagged his electrifying concert? Davido who dropped his album, also titled A Good Time, has been on a steady roll with hit songs back to back decided to round up the year with a Coachellastyle concert for his fans.

The concert took place on December 27th, 2019 at the sprawling Eko Energy City in VI, Lagos and featured the superstar performing his hit tracks, and delivering pure energetic performances. Speaking of performances, Davido was joined on stage by some of Africas a-list musicians including Kizz Daniel, Zlatan, CDQ, Mayorkun, Dremo, Wurld, B-RED, Shina Rambo, QDOT, Idowest, Lady Donli to mention a few.

Catch a glimpse of the Good Times in the photos below.

#Bet9jaDettyDecember will be live at #MarlianFest coming up on December 30th, 2019 at Eko Hotel.

To catch up on #Bet9jaDettyDecember updates, all you need to do is follow @Bet9jaIG on InstagramTwitterFacebook.

You can also visit the website.






