Bet9jaDettyDecember: Davido promised his Fans ‘a Good Time’ & He delivered | Highlights

If the self-proclaimed OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) is known for anything, it‘s definitely his effort to give his fans a good time. Did we also tell you that was what he tagged his electrifying concert? Davido who dropped his album, also titled ‘A Good Time’, has been on a steady roll with hit songs back to back decided to round up the year with a Coachella–style concert for his fans.

The concert took place on December 27th, 2019 at the sprawling Eko Energy City in VI, Lagos and featured the superstar performing his hit tracks, and delivering pure energetic performances. Speaking of performances, Davido was joined on stage by some of Africa’s a-list musicians including Kizz Daniel, Zlatan, CDQ, Mayorkun, Dremo, Wurld, B-RED, Shina Rambo, QDOT, Idowest, Lady Donli to mention a few.

Catch a glimpse of the Good Times in the photos below.

