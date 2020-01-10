10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards We’ll Be Talking About All Week

Connect with us

There was no shortage of dreamy dresses, sultry thigh-high slits, crisp suits and dazzling accessories at last night’s SAG Awards 2020.

The 26th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the outstanding motion picture and, television performances from the previous calendar year. And the biggest names in Hollywood came out in high octane looks.

From Scarlett Johansson‘s structured decolletage moment to Lupita Nyong’o‘s classic ensemble, see who won fashion on the red carpet before the night’s winners were even announced.

Scarlett Johansson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Scarlett Johansson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wearing Armani Privé

Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wearing Schiaparelli

Sterling K. Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Wearing 18th Amendment

Logan Browning

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Logan Browning attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wearing Jason Wu

Reese Witherspoon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Reese Witherspoon attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Wearing Hobeika

Lupita Nyong’o

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wearing Louis Vuitton

Renée Zellweger

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Renée Zellweger attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wearing Maison Margiela 

Danai Gurira

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Danai Gurira attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wearing Mugler

Jennifer Aniston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Wearing Christian Dior

css.php