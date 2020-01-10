10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards We’ll Be Talking About All Week

There was no shortage of dreamy dresses, sultry thigh-high slits, crisp suits and dazzling accessories at last night’s SAG Awards 2020.
The 26th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the outstanding motion picture and, television performances from the previous calendar year. And the biggest names in Hollywood came out in high octane looks.
From Scarlett Johansson‘s structured decolletage moment to Lupita Nyong’o‘s classic ensemble, see who won fashion on the red carpet before the night’s winners were even announced.
Scarlett Johansson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Scarlett Johansson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wearing Armani Privé
Cynthia Erivo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wearing Schiaparelli
Sterling K. Brown
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Wearing 18th Amendment
Logan Browning
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Logan Browning attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wearing Jason Wu
Reese Witherspoon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Reese Witherspoon attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Wearing Hobeika
Lupita Nyong’o
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wearing Louis Vuitton
Renée Zellweger
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Renée Zellweger attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wearing Maison Margiela
Danai Gurira
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Danai Gurira attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wearing Mugler
Jennifer Aniston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Wearing Christian Dior
Who Made Your Best Dressed List?