10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards We’ll Be Talking About All Week

There was no shortage of dreamy dresses, sultry thigh-high slits, crisp suits and dazzling accessories at last night’s SAG Awards 2020.

The 26th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the outstanding motion picture and, television performances from the previous calendar year. And the biggest names in Hollywood came out in high octane looks.

From Scarlett Johansson‘s structured decolletage moment to Lupita Nyong’o‘s classic ensemble, see who won fashion on the red carpet before the night’s winners were even announced.

Scarlett Johansson

Wearing Armani Privé

Cynthia Erivo

Wearing Schiaparelli

Sterling K. Brown

Wearing 18th Amendment

Logan Browning

Wearing Jason Wu

Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Lopez

Wearing Hobeika

Lupita Nyong’o

Wearing Louis Vuitton

Renée Zellweger

Wearing Maison Margiela

Danai Gurira

Wearing Mugler

Jennifer Aniston

Wearing Christian Dior

Who Made Your Best Dressed List?