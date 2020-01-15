Connect with us

Abuja Countdown closed 2019 in Grand Style & We’ve got the Deets

Like never before the new year eve celebration in the Federal Capital City of Nigeria – Abuja had a new feel, as the FCT gained overreaching momentum in both the global and local social sphere through the 2019 Abuja Countdown, an event put together by the Federal Capital Territory Authority, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Department of Outdoor and Advertising Signage (DOAS) and TILT Production.

The Abuja Countdown 2019 put the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria on the global map of yearly countdown celebration, with cities like New York, Sydney, Dubai. Concert revelers were thrilled with music, comedy, cuisines and a wide variety of lifestyle nuggets. The Abuja Countdown served as a great opportunity to celebrate, network and close the year in grand style even as it boosted revenue for the Federal Capital Territory, attract tourists from across the globe and exposed the business potential Abuja had to offer.

The event that was supported by the Ministry of Youths and Sports is aimed at providing a social and secure ambience for young and old alike to celebrate as they crossover into the new year.

The event cames to a climax with a thrilling display of spectacular pyrotechnics and spellbound musical performances by Orezi, T Classic, Victor AD, Magnito, and other Abuja based artiste. The 2019 Abuja countdown supported by Fatgbems, DOAS, Pepsi, Moscow by HWP, Budweiser, Malliaworld and GIG Motors. It was hosted by Ushbebe and Calibird.

