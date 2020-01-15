Events
Spotted: Osas Ighodaro, Esther Agunbiade, Toke Makinwa at REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” Premiere
On Tuesday, REDTV premiered its newest web series “Assistant Madams” at the EbonyLife Place and it was nothing short of spectacular.
Celebrities like Osas Ighodaro, Chigurl, Tana Egbo-Adelana, Adebola Williams, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Toke Makinwa, Sophie Alakija, Sola Sobowale to mention a few, were all present to grace the event and show support for the forthcoming web series.
The series promises to be mind-blowing, and it follows the life of three hustling ladies who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.
Check out photos from the premiere.
Photo Credit: Ebonylifeplace