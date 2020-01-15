Connect with us

Events Nollywood

Spotted: Osas Ighodaro, Esther Agunbiade, Toke Makinwa at REDTV's "Assistant Madams" Premiere

Events

REDTV & United Bank for Africa launch New Series called 'Assistant Madams'

Events

Here's the Style Inspiration you need for Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie Premiere themed #EpicInGold

Events

Abuja Countdown closed 2019 in Grand Style & We've got the Deets

Events

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Latest Couple Style Moment was during a Basketball Game

Events

Meghan Markle makes First Appearance since announcing 'Step Back' from Royal Family

Events

EatDrinkFestival thrilled the Taste-buds of Food Lovers & Here's the Scoop

Beauty Events Style

4 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Bonang Matheba was the Host with the Most for Soundcity's MVP Awards Festival

Events Movies & TV

And the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards WINNERS are... Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

Events

Here are the Winners of TEC's Young Writers and Creatives Award

Events

Spotted: Osas Ighodaro, Esther Agunbiade, Toke Makinwa at REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” Premiere

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, REDTV premiered its newest web series “Assistant Madams” at the EbonyLife Place and it was nothing short of spectacular.

Celebrities like Osas Ighodaro, Chigurl, Tana Egbo-Adelana, Adebola Williams, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Toke Makinwa, Sophie Alakija, Sola Sobowale to mention a few, were all present to grace the event and show support for the forthcoming web series.

The series promises to be mind-blowing, and it follows the life of three hustling ladies who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

Check out photos from the premiere.

Photo Credit: Ebonylifeplace

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Daniel Okechukwu: Sugar Rush is Funny but It Is Not to Be Mistaken for Comedy

#BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Beyond Love… Here Are a Few Legal Implications of Marriage that You Need to Consider

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Advertisement
css.php