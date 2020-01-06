Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

Career Features

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2020

Career Promotions

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career

EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Career

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There are 10 million children in the world today who haven’t been immunised; about 3 million of that number are in Nigeria. #BellaNaijaMCM this week Tosan Mogbeyiteren is working to change that.

In Nigeria’s underserved communities, families face multiple but surmountable barriers to accessing immunisation services; poor immunisation system, absence of timely, clear communication and information, parental attitudes/beliefs/knowledge e.t.c.

Tosan, a public health specialist, is the founder of Black Swan Tech Ltd, whose initiative WeMUNIZE is helping solve this major health challenge Nigeria is facing – low child immunisation rate – as only 1 in 10 children complete their immunisation appointments in some parts of the country.

WeMUNIZE tackles this by deploying automated scheduling, GPS-enabled Software-as-a-service that uses a combination of digital record keeping and community engagement to increase birth registration and early childhood immunisation.

The platform uses robocalls based on voice recordings made by respected, influential personalities of the community&SMS in local languages to remind& persuade primary care givers and their relatives to take children <1 year of age for Routine Immunisation.

Enrollment volunteers use a mobile device to collect and verify children’s details, including the date of birth, immunisation history, phone numbers of the primary caregiver and those of two other family members. The primary caregiver receives a picture album that is tagged with radio frequency identification (RFID), which will hold and protect the pictures of the child taken after each immunisation session.

Caregivers/Child benefit by getting keepsake of the child’s photographs through childhood.

Tosan has also created Persona, A career counselling software named “Persona” that helps students make important decisions on what courses to apply for in universities.

Tosan was one of the Top 10 finalists for Jack Ma‘s inaugural Africa Netpreneur Prize. Black Swan is currently working with USAID Nigeria to expand WeMUNIZE coverage in northern Nigeria.

We celebrate Tosan for actually going out of his way to ensure children in underserved communities in Nigeria get life-saving immunisation.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Don’t Let Go of Your Humanity

Nedu Ahanonu: Self-Confidence & the Beauty of Becoming a Woman Who Paints Her Fingernails

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2020

Advertisement
css.php