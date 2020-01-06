You have my Love Always! Joan & Gboyega’s Charming Wedding

We are smiling today because of the beautiful #Wejgb2019 couple. Joan and her forever love, Gboyega had such an amazing white and traditional wedding. Their outfits, colours and brilliant pictures by Bedge Pictures is everything and more. We don’t want to say too much, we will leave you to experience their day in pictures. Keep scrolling and enjoy.

The couple also had an epic time celebrating their love according to their culture. The traditional ceremony was done according to the bride’s Igbo culture. They had the greeting of the in-laws, then the palm wine carrying ceremony and lastly the reception where the couple represented the groom’s Yoruba culture.

It was full of fun, love and joy. If you haven’t seen their pre-wedding shoot, do catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Bride: @joann_e

Groom: @knownasgb

Makeup: @prospottedmakeover

Planner: @viebyneni

Asooke @shadiat_alasooke

1st Dress: @tubo__

Hair: @hairbyhenri

Decor: @bradeevents

Photography(Traditional): @lucasugoweddings

Photography(White): @bedgepictures

Videography: @ug_imagery

Team: @lexisphotography1 | @micah_cj

Bride’s dress: @gemymaalouf via @theweddinggalleryofficial

Bouquet: @adelasflowers .

Bridesmaids dresses: @ibilolaogundipe

Suit: @marquesslondon