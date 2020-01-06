You have my Love Always! Joan & Gboyega’s Charming Wedding

Connect with us

We are smiling today because of the beautiful #Wejgb2019 couple. Joan and her forever love, Gboyega had such an amazing white and traditional wedding. Their outfits, colours and brilliant pictures by Bedge Pictures is everything and more. We don’t want to say too much, we will leave you to experience their day in pictures. Keep scrolling and enjoy.

The couple also had an epic time celebrating their love according to their culture. The traditional ceremony was done according to the bride’s Igbo culture. They had the greeting of the in-laws, then the palm wine carrying ceremony and lastly the reception where the couple represented the groom’s Yoruba culture.

It was full of fun, love and joy. If you haven’t seen their pre-wedding shoot, do catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

Credits

Bride: @joann_e
Groom: @knownasgb
Makeup: @prospottedmakeover
Planner: @viebyneni
Asooke @shadiat_alasooke
1st Dress: @tubo__
Hair: @hairbyhenri
Decor: @bradeevents
Photography(Traditional): @lucasugoweddings
Photography(White): @bedgepictures
Videography: @ug_imagery
Team: @lexisphotography1@micah_cj
Bride’s dress: @gemymaalouf via @theweddinggalleryofficial
Bouquet: @adelasflowers .
Bridesmaids dresses: @ibilolaogundipe
Suit: @marquesslondon

