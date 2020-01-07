Connect with us

Events

Mercy Johnson Okojie's First Produced Full-length Feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ set to hit cinemas in Nigeria & Ghana on January 24th, 2020

Events

Teni delivered an A-rated Performance at her Billionaire Concert & We loved it 💖

Events

From Woju to PaknGo, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert was Epic and more

Events

KennyBlaq, Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje made History at the OJOTO Festival

Events

All Hail Queen Beyonce at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Events

Start the Year Looking Great with Mo Abudu at a 5-7 Day Residential Detox Juice Fast | January 20th - 26th

Events Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

Events Music

Nissi Ogulu Delivers First Live Showcase with Family & Friends

Events Promotions

12:11 Restaurant launched in the city of PH & its ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Party was all Shades of Fun

Events

Mercy Johnson Okojie’s First Produced Full-length Feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ set to hit cinemas in Nigeria & Ghana on January 24th, 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A visual fest of the ancient cultures of the Igala and Bini kingdoms, Mercy Johnson Okojie has just released the trailer for her first produced full-length feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ which hits cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana on Friday,  January 24th, 2020. The film features a stellar cast of Nollywood heavyweights including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun, Paul Obazele and others.

Beloved of her father King Attah Ayegba, Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ is the true story of revered Igala princess ‘Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba’ who chooses to give her life for the freedom of her homeland.

Watch the trailer here:

The producer explained, “I believe I’ve been called to tell Nigerian stories. From the feedback we have so far, people are ready to know more about our culture and our past. It’s an honour to be the vessel to tell these stories.”

Set in the ancient Kingdoms of Igala and Bini, The Legend of Inikpi tells the true story of two great kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair, haunted by the ghosts of his past; this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

With critical buzz surrounding the screenings already, the epic flick stars Mercy Johnson Okojie as Queen Omele, Sam Dede as Attah Ayegba (king of Igala kingdom), Paul Obazele as Oba Esigie of the Bini Kingdom while Odunlade Adekola co-stars as Prince Attah Ayegba, Saidi Balogun as the Oracle of Igala kingdom with newcomer Nancy Ameh as the titular Princess Inikpi. ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ was directed by Frank Rajah.

Tickets for the movie are sold at www.nairabox.com. Click HERE to get yours. The Legend of Inikpi premieres on January 19th, 2020, and hits the cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana on Friday,  January 24th, 2020.

The film is distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution. Media partners include Pulse, BellaNaija, Legit, Ynaija, Naijaloaded, YabaleftOnline, TVC, Silverbird Television, Goldmyne TV, The Beat 99.9FM, Rhythm FM, Ameyaw Debrah, African Movie Channel, Sodas and popcorn, Wildflower PR & company and Nollywood Reinvented.

BellaNaija is a media partner for The Legend of Inikpi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Your Better Self with Akanna: Easier Said Than Done

Tale Alimi: Negotiate Life On Your Own Terms in 2020

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Hiring New Domestic Staff Doesn’t Have to Give You a Headache… Here’s Why

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Advertisement
css.php