Connect with us

Style

The BN Style Recap: Elevating Your Style Game in 2020? Then You Should Definitely Check Out These Fashion & Beauty Stories RN

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Another Magazine Feature with #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri? YES, Please

Style

#BNSBestDressed: The 2020 Grammy Awards Looks Our BellaNaija Style Editors Absolutely Loved

Nollywood Style

This is How Chika Ike Proved She's No "Small Chops" at the Movie Premiere

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Nyane Lebajoa, Ronke Raji and More

Style

We Bet This Kai Collective Look Will Sell Out in Minutes (When It's Actually Available), Thanks Fisayo Longe!

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bonang Matheba, Idia Aisien, Fisayo Longe And More

Events Music Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 62nd Annual #GRAMMYs

Events Music Style

Here are the Most Talked About Looks at the 2020 #GRAMMYs

Beauty Events Music Style

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Style

The BN Style Recap: Elevating Your Style Game in 2020? Then You Should Definitely Check Out These Fashion & Beauty Stories RN

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

Get Your Votes In!

@duckieofficial

@bregha

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun DaSilva: Quitting is not an Option

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Being a University Student in the age of Social Media

Omolola Olorunnisola: Parents, Gather Around the Kitchen Table & Let’s Talk About Investment Plans For Your Kids

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Advertisement
css.php