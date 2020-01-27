BNSBestDressed: The 2020 Grammy Awards Looks Our BellaNaija Style Editors Absolutely Loved

Music’s biggest night was big in more ways than one – from the sobering effect of the death of a legend to stirring performances and tributes, and an inspiring and positive host Alicia Keys,this year’s Grammy awards will be talked about for weeks to come.
And as usual this red carpet was an eclectic mix of high octane glamour and more relaxed, almost twee looks (we are looking at you Sophie Turner). This years guests and nominees featured a mix of heavy hitters like Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and more as well as up-and-comers like Saweetie and Ella Mai, so you know the red carpet was going to be interesting.
Scroll down to see our favourite looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lizzo in Atelier Versace
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli
Billy Porter in Baja East
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Gwen Stefani attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana
Lauren London in Pamella Roland
Cardi B in Custom Mugler
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Quavo of Migos and Saweetie attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Saweetie & Quavo in Moschino
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: John Legend attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
John Legend in Alexander McQueen
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Common attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Common in Dolce & Gabbana
Whose look did you love best?
