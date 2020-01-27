BNSBestDressed: The 2020 Grammy Awards Looks Our BellaNaija Style Editors Absolutely Loved

Music’s biggest night was big in more ways than one – from the sobering effect of the death of a legend to stirring performances and tributes, and an inspiring and positive host Alicia Keys,this year’s Grammy awards will be talked about for weeks to come.

And as usual this red carpet was an eclectic mix of high octane glamour and more relaxed, almost twee looks (we are looking at you Sophie Turner). This years guests and nominees featured a mix of heavy hitters like Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and more as well as up-and-comers like Saweetie and Ella Mai, so you know the red carpet was going to be interesting.

Scroll down to see our favourite looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Lizzo in Atelier Versace

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli

Billy Porter in Baja East

Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana

Lauren London in Pamella Roland

Cardi B in Custom Mugler

Saweetie & Quavo in Moschino

John Legend in Alexander McQueen

Common in Dolce & Gabbana

Whose look did you love best?

