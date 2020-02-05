5 Days to go & your Valentine can be made Special with the EbonyLife Place’s ‘LoveFest’ Packages 😍

Who else is counting down to the ‘Love-Day’ ? In 5 days, Love will be in the air

The exciting news is that EbonyLife Place has got you covered with ‘The Valentine’s LoveFest’ packages. This is a unique series of packages for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s weekend (February 14-16) in Lagos, in a totally different way.

Keep the gifts rolling in but most importantly, spend quality time with your loved ones. These packages have been designed for every taste and budget.

Get ready for the Valentine’s LoveFest ( February 14th-16th, 2020) at EbonyLife Place.

See Packages Below:

1. The LoveFest – An all-inclusive package with the best of everything

In this package you have it all – check into the gorgeous White Orchid Hotel, enjoy champagne, chocolates and flowers on arrival, followed by a romantic 7-course dinner at Popina fine dining, visit our exclusive Love Lounge for a cosy evening of fun, sweeten the evening at our Chocolate Buffet, and so much more.

2. Indulgence – at The White Orchid hotel, EbonyLife Place

Reignite your passion in seclusion at our gorgeous design boutique hotel and let us satisfy your every whim. This will be your base for two days of total indulgence, with all the activities of the Valentine’s LoveFest just a short stroll away.

3. The Love Lounge – Rediscover your naughty side

Frolic in this lovers’ playground, complete with cosy seating for couples, a kissing booth, ambient music and a range of activities to keep you amused.

4. The Cocktail Club – Lubricate your spirits

Sip on the most exquisite cocktails, courtesy of our celebrity mixologist. Our list of cocktails include – Between the Sheets, Marry Me, With Love, Be my Valentine and more.

5. Food Fantasies – Experience the food of your dreams

Enjoy a romantic 7-course gourmet dinner, with a wine pairing option. Our menu reads like a foodie’s fantasy!

6. Movie Magic – Relive your favourite romantic movie moments

Escape to the movies and watch an EbonyLife favourite or choose from the regular film schedule.

7. The Bollinger Bar – Add some sparkle to your evening

Retreat to one of our intimate VIP lounges for a secluded moment with champagne and canapés. This floor is the ideal hangout for lovers.

8. Starstruck – A serenade under the stars

Our expanded menu is guaranteed to leave your date starstruck at Túraká, our elegant rooftop restaurant. You get a chance to sing along with our live band, or just relax and enjoy the view.

The EbonyLife Valentine’s LoveFest promises to be a glorious, self-indulgent weekend to remember for a lifetime.

Rooms are limited, so reservations should be made well in advance. To book, please call Nicole on +234 902 671 7317 to discuss the options.

You can also visit the website for more information.

