Courteney Cox is Giving Us the Scoop on the “Friends” Reunion

We’ve been excited since we heard about the forthcoming “Friends” reunion, and now we have more insight about it thanks to star Courteney Cox

Courteney, who plays the chef Monica in the sitcom, shared that even she is excited during an interview with Kevin Nealon’s “Hiking with Kevin.”

About the reunion, she shared that it’ll be the first time that all of them will be getting together since the end of the show to talk about the show. She said:

So, the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.

We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.