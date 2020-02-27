Kemi Adetiba Lost the "King of Boys II" Teaser & Needs Your Help Getting It Back | BellaNaija

How long have we been anticipating the “King of Boys II“? Well, it’s almost here!

Except, well, there seems to be a little problem.

Director Kemi Adetiba shared on her Twitter that her team lost the teaser.

How that happened is … well … doesn’t matter. Bottomline is they need your help finding it.

Check out her tweets:

The new KOB II teaser, bruh!!!! 🔥🔥 We included a couple of clues in it about the film too 😉 Problem is… We lost the teaser 🙈

So as not to leak public prematurely, it was uploaded in HD unto just ONE phone. Now we've lost the phone and need some help in getting it back. — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) February 27, 2020

We’ve lost hope finding it ourselves in-house. Is there anyone out there willing to help us find the phone with the teaser on it?

For your services, you get to keep the BRAND NEW phone and be the first person to not only watch the teaser but activate its World Premiere release — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) February 27, 2020