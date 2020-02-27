Connect with us

Movies & TV

Kemi Adetiba Lost the "King of Boys II" Teaser & Needs Your Help Getting It Back

Movies & TV

Courteney Cox is Giving Us the Scoop on the "Friends" Reunion

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Osu is All About Self-Love in the Latest Issue of Exquisite Magazine

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Watch the New Episode for Red TV's "Assistant Madams"

Movies & TV Scoop

George Clooney wants to Buy Spanish Football Club Malaga

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Netflix is Introducing itself to Nigerians with Energy!

Events Movies & TV

Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for "Americanah" | See all the Photos

Movies & TV News

It’s an Epic Fall for Harvey Weinstein as he is found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Rape

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Gone" Starring Sam Dede, Stella Damasus, Gabriel Afolayan

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Movies & TV

Kemi Adetiba Lost the “King of Boys II” Teaser & Needs Your Help Getting It Back

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Kemi Adetiba Lost the "King of Boys II" Teaser & Needs Your Help Getting It Back | BellaNaija

Kemi Adetiba

How long have we been anticipating the “King of Boys II“? Well, it’s almost here!

Except, well, there seems to be a little problem.

Director Kemi Adetiba shared on her Twitter that her team lost the teaser.

How that happened is … well … doesn’t matter. Bottomline is they need your help finding it.

Check out her tweets:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php