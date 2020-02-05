TheValentinesLoveFest: 8 Sweet Packages to completely Wow Your Lover courtesy of Ebonylife Place

Mo Abudu’s new luxury leisure resort, EbonyLife Place, has just announced its first Valentine’s LoveFest, a unique series of packages for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s weekend (February 14th-16th) in Lagos, in a totally different way.

With a boutique hotel, 3 restaurants, 3 VIP lounges, a poolside bar, a rooftop lounge, and 5-screen luxury cinema, EbonyLife Place is the only location in the city able to offer this type of event. All 5 storeys of this unique space will be totally dedicated to the celebration of love for 3 whole days. Guests can indulge in an all-inclusive weekend getaway, without leaving Lagos, and still feel completely secluded from the hustle and bustle outside. For those who prefer to visit for a day or an evening, a number of different packages have been designed for every taste and budget.

For family and friends looking to celebrate the season of love, a number of activities have been designed especially for their enjoyment, proving that Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. From karaoke with a live band to a chocolate buffet, champagne bar, love-themed cocktails, classic movies and gourmet food fantasies with wine pairing, there is more than enough to satisfy anyone looking for a fun way to spend time with loved ones.

Just take a look at all the options below:

The Valentine’s LoveFest

14th-16th February 2020 at EbonyLife Place

Celebrate the love of your life or loved ones, by choosing any of our packages that tickles your fancy or you can have it all!

In this package you have it all – check into the gorgeous White Orchid Hotel, enjoy champagne, chocolates, and flowers on arrival, followed by a romantic 7-course dinner at Popina fine dining, visit our exclusive Love Lounge for a cozy evening of fun, sweeten the evening at our Chocolate Buffet, and so much more…

Reignite your passion in seclusion at our gorgeous design boutique hotel and let us satisfy your every whim. This will be your base for two days of total indulgence, with all the activities of the Valentine’s LoveFest just a short stroll away.

Frolic in this lovers’ playground, complete with cozy seating for couples, a kissing booth, ambient music and a range of activities to keep you amused.

Sip on the most exquisite cocktails, courtesy of our celebrity mixologist. Our list of cocktails includes – Between the Sheets, Marry Me, With Love, Be my Valentine and more…

Enjoy a romantic 7-course gourmet dinner, with a wine pairing option. Our menu reads like a foodie’s fantasy!

Escape to the movies and watch an EbonyLife favourite or choose from the regular film schedule.

Retreat to one of our intimate VIP lounges for a secluded moment with champagne and canapés. This floor is the ideal hangout for lovers.

Our expanded menu is guaranteed to leave your date starstruck at Túraká, our elegant rooftop restaurant. You get a chance to sing along with our live band, or just relax and enjoy the view.

The EbonyLife Valentine’s LoveFest promises to be a glorious, self-indulgent weekend to remember for a lifetime. Rooms are limited, so reservations should be made well in advance. To book, please call Nicole on +234 902 671 7317 to discuss the options. Visit the official website for more info.

