Catch All The Show-Stopping Moments from Moët & Chandon’s #ANightWithTheStars

In an evening filled with glamour, icons and fine dining, Moët & Chandon rolled out the black carpet for the biggest names in film to laud their contributions towards the advancement of the industry thus far.

A Night with The Stars was anchored by the theme “Iconic” and homage was paid to the top moments of the past decade, the game changers and their devotion to the craft. The most iconic stars of the film industry converged for a night that truly celebrated the industry. AY Makun, Chinedu Ikedieze, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Jim Iyke, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ronke Oshodi, Shaffy Bello, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and so many more graced the event with their presence.



True to form, Moët & Chandon enraptured their guests with a decadent six-course dining experience paired with the world’s most loved champagne. The evening was compèred by A-list stars Bovi and Beverly Naya and entertainment was provided by talented musical rising stars.

“Moët & Chandon’s special relationship with the big screen has existed for 90 years and we are thrilled to have successfully executed a night of grand celebration. We look forward to sustaining and strengthening our relationship with the Nigerian Film Industry,” commented Elizabeth Oputa, Manager of Champagnes and Wines Portfolio, Moët Hennessy, Nigeria.

Moët & Chandon and content partners, Silverbird Distribution acknowledged the efforts of up and coming filmmakers with a competition between four short films. “Scars”, a film about overcoming psychological trauma directed by Miriam Dera received the award for best short film and was presented with a Moët & Chandon Magnum and a prize from Universal Music Group. Due to the high standard of the four feature films, Silverbird Distribution will be providing free distribution to each of the directors for their up and coming projects.

Here are some of the iconic Moët Moments:



