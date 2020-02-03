8 Playful Birthday Photos of John Dumelo & Wife Gifty To Make You Say “Aww”

Connect with us

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo is a year older today and to celebrate his day, his beautiful wife Gifty shared photos from his birthday celebration. In the photos, John Dumelo showed off the goofy side of himself that he rarely shows in public.

Taking to Instagram Gifty wrote: “Happiest birthday bestie @johndumelo1 ….love you❤️❤️ #idey4u”.

John and his wife are blessed with a son, John Dumelo jr. who recently turned one.

Photo Credit: @missgeeonly 

