Mulan is Coming to the Big Screen as a Live-Action Movie | Watch the Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Following a long-running history of successfully bringing legendary tales to life through animation and music, Disney just couldn’t resist a little reflection on their classics. The studio’s live-action remakes started with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland and has since turned into a full-blown creative venture to recreate some of its animated films including Cinderella, The Jungle Book and The Beauty and the Beast.

With the incredible success of these massive live-action releases, Disney, isn’t stopping there, with tons of the company’s familiar stories hitting the screen in the future, including a live-action redo of the legendary Chinese folktale “Mulan“, which is set to be a full-scale martial arts epic.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

Watch the trailer below:

