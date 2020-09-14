10 Movies We Can’t Wait to See Now that Cinemas Have Re-opened

Yay! We are more than excited to remind you that cinemas are now open. You sure must be as excited as we are about going to the cinemas again.

It’s been a while, and we understand if you have lost track of the all the movies that are coming to the our screens this year.

So if you’re looking forward to visiting the cinemas and you’re not sure what movies to expect, BellaNaija has got you covered as always.

We bring to you some of the movies you should expect to see in the cinemas any moment from now:

From the producers of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“, the remake of a three-part Nollywood film from 1995 “Rattlesnake” produced by Amaka Igwe is hitting our screens in November, and we are more than ready for it.

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“, the 1995 “Rattlesnake” sequel, is produced by Charles Okpaleke 0f Play Network Studios.

The Ramsey Noah directed sequel follows the story of Ahanna Okolo, a young boy drawn into a web of organized crime, gang rivalry and passion, when unforeseen circumstances change the course of his otherwise happy childhood.

The cast of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” includes Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Omotola Ekainde, Chiwetalu Agu, Ayo Makun, Efa Iwara, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah Bucci Franklin, and more.

Prepare to be blown away.

If you’ve seen “King Of Boys“, then you should be gearing up for the sequel.

Kemi Adetiba has continued to tease the sequel to her 2018 film “King of Boys” and we can’t wait to get an official release date. It is a crime political thriller film written, directed and co-produced by Kemi Adetiba.

The star studded cast of “King Of Boys 2” includes most of its previous cast members: Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Toni Tones, Reminisce, iLLBliss, Paul Sambo, Ademola Adedoyin, Osas Ighodaro and many more.

Some of it’s new cast members include Richard Mofe Damijo, Nse Ikpe Etim and Efa Iwara.

“No Time To Die” stars Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain Safin. The film features Daniel Craig on what has been said to be his last film as 007, and introduces Lashana Lynch who has been said to be taking over as 007.

The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

We can’t wait to see this one in the cinemas.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Citation“, produced and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, narrates the ordeals faced by a female postgraduate student, Moremi Oluwa who is forced to find a way to deal with an awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara.

Its cast members include first time actress Temi Otedola, Jimmy-Jean Louis, Joke Sylvia, Ini Edo, Ibukun Awosika, Sadiq Daba, Gabriel Afolayan, Adjetey Anang, Yomi Fash, Seun Kuti, Raymond Reboul among other amazing actors.

We are really looking forward to this one.

Watch the trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This Lady Called Life” is a Kayode Kasum produced movie which follows the story of an ambitious cook, who hopes to become a renowned Chef.

The movie stars, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Iwara, Wale Ojo, Tina Mba, Jemima Osunde, Lota Chukwu, Molawa Onajobi, Paul Utomi, Micheal Ejoor, Asaah Samuel, Miyonsea, Tuke Morgan and lots more.

It promises to be mind blowing and will be in cinemas near you from October 9th.

Watch the trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Hitting our screens soon is the film “Mulan“, a Walt Disney Pictures live-action adaptation of the legendary Chinese folktale “The Ballad of Mulan“, which is set to be a full-scale martial arts epic.

The Niki Caro directed film stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you missed it the first time, then you’re in luck. “Mama Drama” is back in cinemas near you.

“Mama Drama” tells the tale of a young lady who agreed to having a surrogate mother. Things don’t go as planned and both ladies have a tough decision to make.

The film was produced by Diche Enunwa, Temitope Bolade-Akinbode and Omoh Ohiomoba.

A premier was held earlier and release date was set for March 20th, but it had to be paused due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, the producers of “Mama Drama” are pleased to announce that Mama Drama has been re-released.

“Mama Drama” boasts of cast members like Shaffy Bello, Femi Adebayo, Osas Ighodaro, Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Chinyere Wilfred, Rekiya Atta, Olive Emodi and more.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Toyin Abraham is popularly known for her hilarious comedy films and this one is no exception.

“Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” narrates the adventure of a young girl from a poor family background – Yetunde Animashaun, who makes up lies and stories about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”.

The highly anticipated movie features superstar actors like Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively and lots more.

Get ready to laugh your hearts out! Watch the teaser below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Abosi Ogba makes his directorial debut along side Akay Mason in the the first family adventure film in Nigeria, “DOD“.

“DOD” follows the thrilling adventure of two teenagers, Chidi and Rotimi, who get a magical chance to travel back in time and change their broke parents’ past.

Its cast members include Ini-Dima Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Broda Shaggi, Jide Kosoko, Denola Grey, Olumide Oworu, Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Toyin Abraham, Mr Macaroni, Norbert Young, amongst others.

We can’t wait to enjoy this unique story.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This action-thriller and sci-fi film, “Tenet” was written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

This film tells the story of a secret agent who embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the beginning of a threatening World War 3.

“Tenet” stars amazing actors including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Micheal Caine and Elizabeth Debicki.

Watch the trailer:

Which movie are you looking forward to the most?