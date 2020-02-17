This is Us! Shadiat & Jesse’s Splendid #SJKForever Outdoor Wedding

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

55 mins ago

 on

We are saying yes to love at Shaidat and Jesse‘s outdoor wedding ceremony and traditional engagement. There’s just something about the beauty of outdoor weddings. The ceremonies started off with the white wedding ceremony and then the traditional engagement.

For the white wedding, the bride wore an elegant Vera Wang sleeveless dress with the most beautiful bouquet created just for her by Adelas Flowers.  Their traditional ceremony did justice in honouring the Yoruba and Nupe cultures. Did we mention that the bride is the C.E.O of Shukky Fabrics popularly known as Shadiat Alaasoke? so you’d definitely see her bring her skills into every of her look.

If you missed out on their pre-wedding shoot, catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

Traditional Engagement

 

Credits

Bride: @shadiat_alasooke
Photography: @keziie
Outfits: @shadiat_alasooke
Makeup (Trad): @facesbylabisi
Makeup (White): @banksbmpro
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Beads: @geebalo
Planner: @viebyneni
Shoes@jimmychoo via @yone_outlet
Hair: @patricksbeautyzone
Dress: @verawanggang
Bouquet: @adelasflowers

